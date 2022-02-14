UK’s AMPS Awards Honor ‘Dune’ for Film Sound

The Association of Motion Picture Sound (AMPS) has announced that 'Dune' has been honored with the Excellence in Sound for a Feature Film award.

London, UK (February 14, 2022)—The Association of Motion Picture Sound (AMPS) has announced that Dune has been honored with the Excellence in Sound for a Feature Film award in the organization’s 9th Annual AMPS Awards. Winners Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, Ron Bartlett, Mac Ruth AMPS and György Mihályi will each receive a polished bronze AMPS trophy.

The winners responded in a statement, with Mark Mangini noting, “Thanks to all of you. We are so honored to be recognized by this amazing group of peers. This is the best kind of recognition there is.” Theo Green added, “Thank you so much for listening to and voting for Dune! Our sound team is thrilled to have been recognized by AMPS members. It’s an honor that means so much to us coming from our fellow colleagues in sound.” Mihályi György stated, “Thank you to all of you for this award. Working on Dune was an amazing ride with a brilliant crew. I deeply loved it. Thank you for appreciating the efforts of a fantastic team.”

AMPS Chair Andrew Wilson said, “I’m delighted to be able to present the AMPS award to Dune. This year’s nominated films covered a wide range of styles and all the films will have brought their own unique challenges—any one of them would have been a worthy winner and all our runners-up (Belfast, Last Night in Soho, No Time to Die and West Side Story) can be very proud of their achievements.

“AMPS members have great insight into the many elements that make up a great sounding film, yet they always vote with their ears! Everyone involved in the sound on Dune clearly brought their ‘A-game’ to the film, and the result is a great cinema experience. Congratulations to Mark, Theo, Doug, Ron, Mac and György and everyone else involved in producing the extraordinary sound on Dune.”

The AMPS Awards are sponsored by Dolby Laboratories, Pinewood Group, Twickenham Film Studios and Sennheiser.