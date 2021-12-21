Sound for ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’

Dive into the crashing, complex sound work behind the Disney+/Marvel hit series, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Before the summer 2021 release of Black Widow and the huge December theatrical opening of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Marvel Cinematic Universe entered Phase Four by turning its attention to the small screen and episodic series, first with WandaVision, then The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki and, most recently, Hawkeye.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuted in March 2021 on Disney+. But in a Marvel production, it doesn’t matter whether the outlet is the cinema or the home; everything is approached with a theatrical mindset. This is especially true in the music for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, composed by Marvel veteran Henry Jackman (Captain America: Civil War, Captain America; The Winter Soldier, X-Men: First Class).

The bulk of the sound editorial and re-recording, meanwhile, took place at Skywalker Sound, Marin County, Calif., with a veteran crew that has worked primarily in film sound over the years. The cinematic approach to the dialog, music and effects tracks is evident in the care and attention to the Foley, the dialog/ADR and certainly the effects-heavy battles and high-action scenes.

While the post-production on a six-episode series often includes a large sound crew, with many talented editors and mixers working on individual episodes, the core team across the full series included:

Matthew Wood Supervising Sound Editor

Bonnie Wild Re-Recording Mixer / Supervising Sound Editor

Kimberly Patrick Sound Designer / Sound Effects Editor

Tony Villaflor Re-Recording Mixer

Whit Norris Production Sound Mixer

Teresa Eckton Sound Effects Editor

Dawn Biro Sound Services Manager

