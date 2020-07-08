Stranger Things: Best Sound Awards and Nominations

The sound and music crew on Stranger Things has already brought home plenty of trophies, with a third Emmy Awards season on the near horizon.

In just two seasons, Stranger Things has taken home a wheelbarrow full of awards, from Teen Choice to Primetime Emmys. Here are a few of the most notable honoring the sound team.

Winner: Primetime Emmy Awards Winner 2018

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Brad North (sound supervisor)

Craig Henighan (sound designer)

Tiffany S. Griffith (dialogue editor)

Jordan Wilby (sound effects editor)

David Werntz (sound effects editor)

Antony Zeller (supervising foley editor)

David Klotz (music editor)

Zane D. Bruce (foley artist)

Lindsay Pepper (foley artist)

Nominations: Primetime Emmy Awards 2018

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour) — Joe Barnett, Adam Jenkins, Michael P. Clark, and Bill Higley (for “Chapter Eight: The Mind Flayer”)

Outstanding Music Supervision. Nora Felder (for “Chapter Two: Trick or Treat, Freak”)

Winner: Primetime Emmy Awards 2017

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series

Brad North (sound supervisor)

Craig Henighan (sound editor)

Jordan Wilby (sound editor)

Jonathan Golodner (sound editor)

Tiffany S. Griffith (sound editor)

Samuel Munoz (foley editor)

David Klotz (music editor)

Noel Vought (foley artist)

Ginger Geary (foley artist)

Winner: Primetime Emmy Awards 2017

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music — Michael Stein, Kyle Dixon

Nominations: Primetime Emmy Awards 2017

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour) — Joe Barnett, Adam Jenkins, Chris Durfy, and Bill Higley (for “Chapter Eight: The Upside Down”)

Outstanding Music Supervision — Nora Felder (for “Chapter Two: The Weirdo on Maple Street”)

Nomination: MPSE Golden Reel Awards 2020

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing — Episodic Long Form — Effects/Foley. Supervising Sound Editors Craig Henighan, William Files, MPSE; Sound Effects Editors Angelo Palazzo, Katie Halliday; Foley Artist: Steven Baine. (for “Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt”

Winner: MPSE Golden Reel Awards 2018

Best Sound Editing: TV Short Form – Music. David Klotz (for “Chapter Eight: The Mind Flayer”)

Nominations: MPSE Golden Reel Awards 2018

Best Sound Editing: TV Short Form — Dialogue/ADR. Bradley North and Tiffany Griffith (for “Chapter Eight: The Mind Flayer”)

Best Sound Editing: TV Short Form — FX/Foley. Bradley North, Craig Hennigan, Jordan Wilby, Antony Zeller, Zane D. Bruce, and Lindsay Pepper (for “Chapter Eight: The Mind Flayer”)

Winner: MPSE Golden Reel Awards 2017

Best Sound Editing: TV Short Form — Music. David Klotz (for “Chapter Three: Holly Jolly”)

Nominations: MPSE Golden Reel Awards 2017

Best Sound Editing: TV Short Form – FX/Foley. Jacob McNaughton (for “Chapter Eight: The Upside Down”)

CAS Awards Nominations

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing for Television Series 2017

Chris Durfy, Joe Barnett, Adam Jenkins, Judah Getz, and John Guentner (for “Chapter Seven: The Bathtub”)

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing for Television Series 2018

Michael P. Clark, Joe Barnett, Adam Jenkins, Bill Higley, and Anthony Zeller (for “Chapter Eight: The Mind Flayer”)

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing for Television Series 2020

Michael Rayle, Mark Paterson, William Files, Hector Carlos Ramirez, Bill Higley, and Peter Persuad (for “Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt”)