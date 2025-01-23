Flock Audio Debuts Dante-Enabled Patch LV at NAMM

Flock Audio has announced Patch LV, its new routing solution designed specifically for use in live sound applications.

Dallas-Fort Worth, TX (January 23, 2025)—Flock Audio has announced Patch LV, the brand’s first digitally controlled, all-analog routing solution designed specifically for use in live sound applications that, in a first for the company, incorporates Dante networking.

Patch LV utilizes Flock Audio’s patented analog routing technology to provide 24 channels of analog audio routing without AD/DA conversion or latency. The new unit also makes use of Dante for device chaining, allowing for virtually unlimited channels and minimal AD/DA conversion.

Patch LV is on display alongside the rest of the Patch Series at the Flock Audio booth at the 2025 NAMM Show, January 23-25.

“As hybrid workflows have become the new standard in the studio market, there has been a lot of enthusiasm amongst Flock users to see our technology implemented in products geared towards the live market,” said Flock Audio founder and CEO Darren Nakonechny. “We’re incredibly excited to bring Patch LV into the live market and to see how FOH engineers take advantage of our technology to reintegrate the best of analog into the cutting-edge digital systems that are used at major events around the world.”