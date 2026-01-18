Yamaha Debuts Digital Mixers, Audio Interfaces and USB Controller for NAMM

Buena Park, CA (January 20, 2026)—At the NAMM Show, Yamaha is debuting three major pro-audio lines aimed at audio pros, musicians and content creators—MGX Series digital mixing consoles, URX Series audio interfaces and the CC1 USB controller.

MGX Series Digital Mixing Consoles

Building on the heritage of the Yamaha MG Series, the new MGX brings digital technology to the mix. Based around four models—support for 32-bit/96 kHz audio, multi-channel streaming, and HDMI-USB video/audio interface on select models, making them appropriate for a variety of applications such as live sound in cafes, halls, houses of worship, lectures and more; hybrid audio-video mixing, recording and streaming.

The MGX Series lineup—the MGX16 B/W, MGX12 B/W, MGX16V B/W and MGX12V B/W—is available in Black and White finishes, with each featuring a touch-panel GUI, various physical controllers, and copious I/O options. The two MGX16V B/W and MGX12V B/W integrate a USB-HDMI audio/video interface with capture and pass-through functionality. This enables users not only to mix and output audio in a variety of ways, but also to simultaneously capture video to a PC and record or stream it together with the audio.

URX Series Audio Interfaces

Intended to act as a central hub for recording, streaming, and production, the URX Series— URX44, URX4V and URX22, each available in black and white finishes—is intended for intermediate users who have outgrown the basic functionality of entry-level interfaces. All three URX models come equipped with onboard DSP mixing tools and effects integrated into the touchscreen’s GUI, as well as a touch panel interface, 32-bit/192 kHz support, physical knobs and compatibility with popular controllers. The URX44V adds HDMI-USB video/audio interface capability as well.

CC1 USB Controller

Aimed at creators involved in music production, PC streaming, podcast and video content creation, the CC1controller features a 100 mm motorized, touch-sensitive fader, 12 LCD keys compatible with Elgato’s Stream Deck app, and integration with DAWs such as Cubase, Nuendo, and Pro Tools. Designed for music production, live streaming and hybrid workflows, CC1 is compatible with multiple platforms, including OBS Studio.

Each line is shipping now; the MGX Series starts at $799.99, the URX Series begins at $399.99, and the CC1 Controller is $399.99.