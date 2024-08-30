Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly. Update my browser now

×

Audio-Technica Launches AT-ONE Radio Podcast

New series debuts with focus on the creative energy of the NYC music and arts scene, from inside TECHNICA HOUSE.

By Mix Staff

New York, N.Y. (August 30, 2024)—Audio-Technica, a producer of innovative audio experiences for more than 60 years, has announced the launch of AT-ONE Radio, an original podcast series for and about creators. Featuring interviews recorded at the AT-ONE Studio, located inside the TECHNICA HOUSE New York facilities in SoHo, along with spots captured at happenings throughout New York City, AT-ONE Radio seeks to bring the energy of NYC musicians, DJs, visual artists, and other creators to a worldwide audience. 

The podcast series, like its home studio, takes its name from Audio-Technica’s original product, the AT-1 phono cartridge, which revolutionized the music industry in 1962 by making high-fidelity audio affordable and accessible to everyone. Each 30-minute episode will introduce listeners to a new creator currently lighting up the scene, who will talk about their work and the story behind their success. AT-ONE Radio will release 60-plus episodes over the next year and will be available on all major podcast platforms.

The listening lounge at TECHNICA HOUSE, New York City.

“We can’t wait to launch AT-ONE Radio,” says Manabu Aoki, President and CEO of Audio-Technica U.S. “This new venture is a unity project for us. We hope to bring young creators together to celebrate creative culture and learn from and inspire each other. Audio-Technica products have long played a part in the creative process, and this new podcast series will allow us to become involved on a more human level—face to face, voice to voice, heart to heart.”  

The recently inaugurated TECHNICA HOUSE was designed to both celebrate the Japanese aesthetic and share Audio-Technica’s passion for analog audio. Much like New York itself, this marketing salon and collaboration space—currently open to invited guests only—packs a lot of energy into a small footprint. 

Aside from the podcast studio, TECHNICA HOUSE includes a listening lounge that features a variety of Audio-Technica headphones, turntables, and even the company’s high-end NARUKAMI headphone amplifier. Guests are welcome to spin records from a large vinyl library and listen through room speakers or any of the Audio-Technica headphones. 

The AT-ONE Studio emphasizes the core of the company’s “Always Analog” philosophy: authentic human connections. Equipped with Audio-Technica’s BP40 broadcast microphones and critically acclaimed ATH-M50x professional monitor headphones, and isolated from the bustling SoHo neighborhood with a wall-to-wall and ceiling-to-floor sound treatment, the studio provides an ideal recording environment for podcasts. 

Close