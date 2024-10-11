ADAM Audio Launches DV3 Desktop Monitors at AES

New York, NY (October 10, 2024)—ADAM Audio’s many studio monitor offerings have long been well-regarded in the pro audio world, but that quality has come at a price that not everyone could reach. This month has changed that, however, as the company unveiled two notable products at more attainable pricepoints—first with its H200 headphones introduced last week, and with the debut of the D3V desktop monitoring system. Unveiled at this week’s AES Show in New York, the new monitors are intended to bring studio-grade sound to the workspace.

The sleek D3Vs may be intended for everyday use by musicians, audiophiles and the like, but they have more in common with ADAM’s higher-end models than just the brand name, as they’re built around the company’s trademark hand-folded ribbon tweeters. Each active pair sports 3.5″ aluminum woofers, dual-sided passive radiators and an 80 W amplifier, helping the D3V reportedly handle bass down to 45 Hz. Meanwhile, the high frequencies are reproduced by a signature AMT tweeter—the 1.5-inch D-ART (Desktop Accelerated Ribbon Tweeter). All that adds up to being able to provide a max SPL of 92 dB at 1 meter.

Given that they’ll usually be put to work in a computer/desktop environment, the D3V monitors can connect to computers or mobile devices via a USB-C input, while balanced 0.25″ TRS inputs provide connectivity for users with more traditional setups.

Other features include a backplate with DSP-powered acoustic tuning switches, a front panel with a headphone socket, and a multi-function volume knob. Available in both white and black, the D3V also comes with detachable angled stands and a 3/8″ mounting hole.

Readily available from pro audio retailers, the D3V studio monitors run $299.99 a pair.