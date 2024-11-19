Adamson Launches VGs Subwoofers

Adamson has expanded its new Vergence Group with the introduction of the line’s second product—the VGs subwoofer.

Port Perry, Ontario, Canada (November 19, 2024)—Adamson has expanded its new Vergence Group with the introduction of the line’s second product—the VGs subwoofer.

Designed by the company to provide low-frequency performance in demanding applications, Adamson’s new VGs is a powered subwoofer that expands upon the original foundation of the company’s E-Series E119 subwoofer, with the new evolution of a custom-designed and in-house manufactured, single-channel 6kW Class-D Amplifier with on-board DSP.

Loaded with a single, lightweight, long-excursion, 19” SD19 Kevlar Neodymium driver utilizing Adamson’s Advanced Cone Architecture and Symmetrical Drive Technology, the VGs is reportedly capable of reproducing frequencies from 29 Hz – 100 Hz. With the on-board amplifier, the VGs weighs 72.5kg (160 lbs.) while delivering a peak output of 139 dB.

The new addition includes analog audio connectivity as well as redundant and daisy-chainable Milan AVB; DSP can be assigned and modified via Adamson’s ArrayIntelligence software. Presets allow the VGs to be deployed in a variety of applications, including Front-Back, Front-Back-Front, and End Fire.

For existing E119 users, a turnkey upgrade kit will be available that will allow them to upgrade inventory to the new model. Both the VGs and the kit will be available starting in Q1 2025.

“The advances we’ve made in our amplified platform have allowed us to fulfill our product roadmap goals,” explained Brian Fraser, head of Product and Technology at Adamson. “Products like the VGs give greater power and control to our customer base, while also allowing existing partners the ability to extend the ROI of their current inventory.”