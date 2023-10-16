Adamson Updates ArrayIntelligence Software with V1.1

Port Perry, Ontario, Canada (October 16, 2023)—Adamson has updated its loudspeaker design and deploy software with the release of ArrayIntelligence V1.1, incorporating features and improved workflow based on user-generated feedback.

According to the company, ArrayIntelligence V1.1 was created with a goal of enhancing the user experience and optimizing software performance. Brian Fraser, Head of Product and Technology, noted, “We sincerely appreciate the feedback generously shared by the dedicated our user community. It plays a pivotal role in refining our software.”

Key to that user experience is the interface, and that has been streamlined. The new Header Bar graphical layout is intended to bring clarity to the user interface, indicating which pages are available online, simplifying navigation and enhancing workflow.

Elsewhere, the Global Assign feature, a cornerstone of system management, has been revamped with the aim of creating a more efficient tool for managing entire systems of networked Adamson Speakers, Bridges and Gateways. ArrayIntelligence V1.1 ensures detected items are ordered accurately by switch port; that in turn streamlines system setup and minimizes complexity.

Meanwhile, the arrival of the newest family members of Adamson’s IS-Series—the IS5c, IS7c, IS213 and IS219—means that the speakers have been incorporated to ArrayIntelligence V1.1, allowing users to include and predict the speakers in their projects.

Users will benefit from an upgraded 3D dB SPL scale that displays the absolute maximum SPL value, offering critical insights for audio system optimization.