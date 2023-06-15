Adamson Releases ArrayIntelligence at InfoComm 2023

Orlando, FL (June 15, 2023)—Adamson has publicly released the Windows version of its ArrayIntelligence software, which supports design for any Adamson system and full control and monitoring of CS-Series loudspeakers.

Designed with professional workflow and ergonomics in mind, the software is laid out to move from design and simulation to configuring I/O and routing, through to system control, metering and diagnostics.

Much of the design and simulation technology from Adamson’s Blueprint AV software has been modified to allow for the integration of identifiable and controllable endpoints into the workflow. In addition, ArrayIntelligence allows for the implementation of multi-layer DSP zoning and grouping, auto-detection of online devices, use of Adamson’s proprietary optimization algorithm to fine-tune line array performance and other new features. The legacy software Blueprint AV will continue to be supported for system design.

Over the past year, Adamson enacted an extensive platform development and beta test program for hundreds of deployments created and controlled with ArrayIntelligence. The process has led to a regular beta release schedule to test new functionality. Post-launch, ArrayIntelligence will see regular releases, as well as the opportunity for users to participate in ongoing beta versions to test new features as they become ready for testing.

“ArrayIntelligence supports our vision of loudspeaker systems from initial concept through to deployment and regular monitoring of performance,” says Adamson CEO Brock Adamson. “We were in the design and simulation game since 2006 with Shooter, and then Blueprint AV in 2013. These allowed Adamson-certified designers and engineers to deploy arrays of loudspeakers in different environments properly. ArrayIntelligence converges core Blueprint AV technology with real-time control of our CS Series and future products.”