Adamson CS-Series Nets Milan Certification

Port Perry, Ontario, Canada (August 30, 2022)—Adamson Systems Engineering’s CS-Series is now Milan Certified, ensuring the loudspeakers are interoperable with all other Milan-certified devices on the same network, regardless of manufacturer.

Milan is a standards-based deterministic network protocol for real time media, created and maintained by Pro Audio market leaders including Adamson Systems Engineering. A significant improvement over Milan 1.0 Certification, Milan Advanced Certified products must pass 180 tests including comprehensive testing of Milan redundancy and Milan AVDECC (Audio Video Discovery, Enumeration, Connection management and Control protocol).

The CS-Series network topology was designed to allow end users to set up their system in a manner similar to typical passive systems, certification required the advancement of the Avnu Test Tool, of which Adamson has been a key partner in developing over the last 18 months.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of the group that defined the parameters of the Avnu test tool,” states Brian Fraser, head of Product and Technology with Adamson. “With the approval of the CS-Series line of products using this tool, we can now offer the industry’s first Milan Certified line array products that allow the user to daisy-chain networked audio between enclosures, while adhering to defined presentation time limits.”

Adamson CS-Series intelligent loudspeakers include switch fabric, allowing control data and the Milan Audio Network to be daisy-chained cabinet-to-cabinet while still meeting specified presentation times. This creates lower cable counts required to connect to arrays of loudspeakers.

Adamson has been involved with the development, verification, and validation of the Milan compliance test tool known as Avnu Express Test Suite (AETS) for Milan Advanced Certification. The work behind this has included participating in weekly review meetings in a work group, running interim releases of AETS on in-house test benches, validating tests that passed, analyzing packet capture logs for tests that failed, bug reporting, and updating working Avnu documents. Adamson has received two certificates of recognition for its contributions toward the development of the AETS.