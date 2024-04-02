Aviom A640 Personal Mixer Firmware Update Released

West Chester, PA (April 1, 2024)—Aviom has updated its A640 Personal Mixer and D800 series of A-Net Distributor products with a firmware download that adds a variety of new features, including a pair of new intercom modes for the A640: Party Line and Grouped.

Party Line Mode allows up to eight performers to communicate interactively over the Aviom network whenever the A640 is used with Aviom’s D800 A-Net Distributor products. P{erformers can use their local intercom channel to interact with each other using the A640’s built-in mic or an external mic connected to the Aviom network, all without removing earbuds or headphones.

Meanwhile, Grouped Mode allows one or more users to activate a predefined set of up to eight A640 Intercoms simultaneously. The mode is intended for use during rehearsals, recording sessions, and live performances.

The firmware update also includes a redesigned Intercom window for the A640’s full-color display, highlighting which performers’ mics are active. Another new feature is a two-level (Low–High) Ambience function that lets users set a low-level ambience that adds a bit of “air” to the mix, then, at the tap of a button, go to a louder ambience level that allows easy interaction with the audience or congregation.

The free A640 firmware download also includes a required firmware update for the touring-class D800 and D800-Dante A-Net Distributors that work together with the A640 Personal Mixer to create and manage the Intercom feature set. The downloadable firmware file is user-installable from a USB flash drive and is available now on the Aviom website.