ART HP-1 In-Ear Monitor Amplifier Launched

Pickering, Canada (May 17, 2022)—Yorkville Sound subsidiary Applied Research & Technology (ART) has unveiled its new HP-1 In-Ear Monitor Amplifier as an addition to its ARTcessories line.

The unit is a battery-powered headphone amplifier that provides a high output level when used with a variety of different headphones for in-ear monitoring applications.

The unit is affixed with a sturdy belt clip and weighs in at just over half a pound. The entire unit can be worn discreetly on stage by a performer, used in studio applications or for personal listening.

The HP-1 is packaged in a rugged extrusion, with heavy-duty jacks, including a locking 1/4″/XLR combo input jack. Powered by two AA batteries, a single use can exceed 40 hours.

“In-ear monitors are becoming a strong preference for live performers, but can be costly,” says Steve Hendee, Yorkville Sound’s US director of sales. “With the HP-1, a performer can have a self-monitoring solution in a lightweight unit. Reliability is key to the HP-1 on every level. The nature of this unit is to be a long-term road companion from one gig to the next, whether it be the stage or studio.”