Audio Plugin Uninstaller 1.1 Debuts

Los Angeles, CA (December 5, 2023)—Some software is hard to describe and even harder to name. Audio Plugin Uninstaller does not have those problems.

Formally debuting with its 1.1 update following a soft launch from Wide Blue Sound, the new free software aims to help tidy the hard drives of audio professionals everywhere who have installed too many demo or freebie plug-ins and now need to pare down that plug-in list.

Designed as a one-click solution to uninstall audio plug-ins on a Mac, the 1.1 edition offers several new features, starting with the creation of a new mode for uninstalling. The “Uninstallers” mode works by reading the original installation receipts and reversing the process, making sure not to uninstall files used by other plug-ins. If a plug-in does not appear, then it does not have a normal receipt, in which case it is still possible to remove it using “All Plugins” mode, which can delete any plug-in.

Additionally, All Plugins mode includes Filter by Plugin Format, a new drop-down menu that filters by a specific format, allowing users to remove the formats they no longer use, or simply monitor how much hard drive space they are using. Meanwhile, Reveal in Finder—accessed by right-clicking on a plug-in—allows users to manually quarantine a plug-in while troubleshooting.

Audio Plugin Uninstaller can be used while trying demos, allowing users to remove plug-ins as easily as it is to install them, but it can also aid troubleshooting plug-ins that are crashing a session or not showing up at all. Users can also make use of the plug-in to explore installation packages to find presets, preferences, and other hidden files for any plug-in.

Audio Plugin Uninstaller is a standalone app that works with all audio plug-in formats—including AAX, AU, CLAP, RTAS, VST, and VST3—and is currently available to download for free from the Wide Blue Sound website.