Audio-Technica AT2040 Microphone – Product of the Week

This week's Product of the Week was introduced just last week: the Audio-Technica AT2040 Hypercardioid Dynamic Podcast Microphone.

The good folks at Audio-Technica debuted the AT2040 Hypercardioid Dynamic Podcast microphone last week, with the design intent of bringing professional-quality vocal reproduction to podcasters and other content creators at a very reasonable price point.

Optimized for up-close vocal work, the AT2040 features all-metal construction and a capsule that was engineered to produce a natural vocal sound with controlled proximity effect, along with a hypercardioid polar pattern to reject unwanted room noise.

A multistage windscreen combines a nonwoven filter with foam mesh to reduce popping, and an internal shock mount for the capsule removes noise that might otherwise be mechanically transmitted through a boom arm or microphone stand.

Specifications for the AT2040 include a frequency response of 80 Hz to 16 kHz, open circuit sensitivity of -53 dB (2.2 mV) and an impedance of 600 Ohms.

Audio output from the microphone is via standard three-pin XLR connector, enabling the AT2040 to be easily connected to analog or digital mixing consoles, as well as USB audio interfaces. Due to its high level of isolation from exterior noise, multiple AT2040 mics can be used in close proximity to record multi-person podcasts without worry of leakage.

The mic weighs in at 21.7 ounces. The microphone ships with a pivoting stand mount and protective pouch, and is backed with a two-year limited warranty. MAP is $99.