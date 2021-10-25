Audio-Technica BP28 and BP28L Line + Shotgun Microphones Debut

Audio-Technica has introduced its new BP28 14-inch and BP28L 22.4-inch Line + gradient large diaphragm condenser microphones.

Stow, OH (October 25, 2021)—Audio-Technica has introduced its new BP28 14-inch and BP28L 22.4-inch Line + gradient large diaphragm condenser microphones, intended for use in broadcast, film, television, outdoor recording and theater applications.

Combining a large-diaphragm condenser element with a 28 mm diameter shotgun design aiming for low-noise performance, the mics sport tight polar patterns and a patented acoustic port design that aids directionality.

Both mics offer a highly directional pickup pattern, but the BP28L’s pattern is said to be exceptionally narrow. They provide low noise levels (BP28: 8 dB; BP28L: 3 dB), high sensitivity (BP28: -28 dBV; BP28L: -23 dBV), wide dynamic range (135 dB), and high-SPL capability (BP28: 143 dB; BP28L: 138 dB). Additionally, they are equipped with a switchable 80 Hz high-pass filter and 10 dB pad. Each microphone is housed in lightweight, structural-grade aluminum alloy.