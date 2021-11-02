Audio-Technica BP898 and BP899 Lavaliers Debut

Stow, OH (November 2, 2021)—Audio-Technica has unveiled a pair of new subminiature condenser lavalier microphones with the arrival of the BP898 cardioid condenser lavalier and BP899 omnidirectional condenser lavalier. The mics are intended for usage by stage and television talent, lecturers, and worship leaders.

Intended to replace the AT898 and AT899, the new BP898 and BP899 are 5.3 mm in diameter and available in a number of different terminations for wired or wireless use. The BP898 is available in five black-finished models, all with permanently attached cables as well as varying termination and power configurations.

Meanwhile, the BP899 is available in a total of 17 different models, all with permanently attached cables, and varying termination and power configurations. Most of the BP899s are available in two available sensitivities, and black or theater beige finishes.

Designed for up-close, directional miking, the BP898 offers directionality with a pronounced proximity effect when used at close range, while the omnidirectional BP899 is more suited to be used at a greater distance or for a less focused pickup.

The BP899 features an open-diaphragm design with protective mesh that repels sweat and other moisture. It includes a resonance cap that can be applied to the mic for greater intelligibility and to direct sweat and moisture away. The BP899 is also available in low-sensitivity versions, for dynamic theater performances or other high-SPL applications.

Upgrading over the existing AT898 and AT899 lavalier mics, the new BP898 and BP899 include higher quality cable-build. According to Audio-Technica, “The urethane elastomer cable with a double-spiral shield wire provides ultimate flexibility, strength, and resistance to abrasion and moisture, and the signal line of the cable employs a high-durability CuSn [copper and tin] alloy that greatly enhances corrosion resistance and increases longevity.” The new mics also sport improved connectors that better resist moisture; an included clothing clip; two strain relief points; and two new included windscreens that snap onto the mic, each featuring a clasp that keeps the windscreen secured. Both mics are RoHS compliant.

The Audio-Technica BP898 and BP899 are available, with pricing ranging from $179 to $289.