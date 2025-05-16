M-Audio M-Track Duo Interface Debuts

New York, NY (May 16, 2025)—Getting into audio can be difficult for newcomers, whether it’s due to the cost of gear or knowing even what equipment they need. The goal may be to stream, podcast, create content or something else, but navigating unfamiliar technology right out of the gate can be a challenge. To address those concerns, M-Audio has launched its new M-Track Duo HD audio interface, and more broadly, the M-Track Duo HD Producer Pack, which brings additional equipment into the picture.

The M-Track Duo HD interface offers 24-bit/192 kHz resolution through its Crystal preamps, providing 55 dB of gain. The 2-in/2-out USB-C interface features combo inputs for microphone, instrument or line-level, so new users can record vocals, guitar, synths, podcasts or other audio sources. The interface is compatible with any Mac, PC, iOS, and Android, ensuring it works with whatever hardware the end user has. As might be expected, the unit has a direct/USB monitor switch for zero-latency monitoring, and comes with an additional music production software bundle.

Building things out further, the M-Track Duo HD Producer Pack bundles the interface with M-Audio’s HD41 Headphones and the M100 studio condenser microphone with accessories, such as a mic stand mount, zipper bag, and XLR to XLR cable

The M-Audio M-Track Duo HD launches today with a MAP of $99 US, while the Producer Pack runs $179 US.

https://www.m-audio.com/