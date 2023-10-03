Auralex Debuts EcoPrint Custom-Printed Acoustical Absorbers

Indianapolis, IN (October 3, 2023)—Auralex Acoustics has launched its new EcoPrint Custom-Printed Acoustical Absorbers, intended to provide users with a variety of design options in sound-critical spaces.

The artistic absorption panels are graphics-optimized and eco-friendly, housing an absorptive core that can be custom-printed by Auralex with a user-submitted design or photo (royalty-free and copyright-owned), thus yielding a unique blend of aesthetics and sonic performance.

Each panel is 24” x 24” x 1” thick and includes the frame and mounting hardware. EcoPrint acoustical panels are intended for use in spaces such as home theaters, music studios, podcast spaces, offices, classrooms and more where aesthetics and sound absorption are equally important. The panels provide an NRC of 0.70

The creation process starts with users providing information at Auralex.com/Eco-Print and submitting an image to the Auralex design team. A company designer will work directly with the customer to ensure the results are as expected.