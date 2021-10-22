Auralex ProPOD Lite Acoustic Decoupler Debuts

Indianapolis, IN (October 22, 2021)—Auralex Acoustics has released its new ProPOD Lite Acoustic Decoupler, the second release in the series, for use with loudspeakers, subwoofers and turntables and the like.

Intended to reduce coloration and increase clarity, the decoupler works to eliminate unwanted, microscopic vibrations that can muddy the finer details of audio. Available in matte black, they are available in packs that contain four or eight cylindrical, viscoelastic-polymer shock absorbers. The four-packs decouple any monitor, subwoofer, loudspeaker, turntable or other noise-generating component that weighs 30 pounds or less, and accordingly, the eight packs will decouple any two monitors.

The debut of the ProPOD Lite Acoustic Decoupler comes on the heels of the July release of the line’s flagship, intended for audio equipment weighing between 50 pounds or less. Sets of four retail for $45.99 and sets of eight retail for $71.99.

“Auralex is committed to offering best-in-class solutions to improve any listening environment, and the this represents the next phase in our robust slate of decouplers,” says Auralex founder and president Eric Smith. “ProPOD Lite provides exceptional versatility and the ever-growing lineup provides the right balance of isolation and support at a great price. Combining an elegant, compact design with a space-age material, ProPOD Lites are made for showcasing crystal-clear detail and articulation.”