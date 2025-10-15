Fulcrum Acoustic Unveils Driveflex Amplifiers

Fulcrum Acoustic has introduced its new Driveflex amplifiers, along with a Version 1.5 udpate to its Fulcrum One software.

Whitinsville, MA (October 15, 2025)—The new Driveflex amplifier line is the latest offering from Fulcrum Acoustic. Accommodating its implementation, the company has also released an updated version 1.5 of its Fulcrum One software, extending the Fulcrum platform to include power amplification; as a result, the software now can be applied across an entire workflow of designing, simulating, controlling and monitoring amplifiers, loudspeakers and immersive systems within a single environment.

Driveflex amplifiers are 1RU models that deliver the power and processing required for Fulcrum’s DSP. They are automatically recognized and configured within Fulcrum One software, which loads optimized TQ presets and limiters for the entire loudspeaker catalog. According to the company, this integration ensures consistent voicing and system protection while reducing setup time and on-site adjustments.

The 1.5 update to Fulcrum One adds Driveflex amplifier management to the platform. Used together, Fulcrum One 1.5 and the Driveflex amplifier series enable tools such as array optimization, array voicing and array limiter protection; the software currently supports the company’s AHS, FL and CC loudspeaker series, with additional models to follow.

“Fulcrum One now brings loudspeakers, amplification, DSP and immersive tools together in one complete platform,” says Stephen Siegel, president of Fulcrum Acoustic. “With the introduction of Driveflex amplifiers and Fulcrum One 1.5, we have created a unified system that simplifies every stage of design and deployment. This integration reflects our focus on practical engineering. We are developing technologies that solve real-world acoustic challenges and giving audio professionals tools to deliver consistent results.”