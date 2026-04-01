Thoroughly Implausible Pro Audio Gear Debuts

Around this time every year—on this very date, even—numerous products are launched that immediately raise not only expectations, but also eyebrows and questions. So many questions.

New York, NY (April 1, 2026)—New pro-audio products are announced throughout the year, but around this time every spring—and particularly on the first of April—numerous products are launched that immediately raise not only expectations, but also eyebrows and questions. So many questions.

Today, in particular, saw a handful of such offerings get offered, though decidedly fewer than on the April Firsts of years past. Be that as it may, rather than factcheck or even edit the product announcements to remove excessive hype, grossly unsubstantiated claims or naked skullduggery, we’ve instead opted to run the respective announcements “as-is” to allow you, the discerning public, to discern a discernible discernment as to what may be therein discerned.

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UJAM Introduces BEAUTYFLUTE Pro: A Free “Flute” Plug-in

Berlin, Germany (April 1, 2026)—UJAM introduces BEAUTYFLUTE Pro. Presented in a polished, rainbow-themed interface, its sound tells a different story. Released as a free plugin, BEAUTYFLUTE Pro offers a unique take on flute performance, combining familiar controls with often unconventional and adventurous musical results.

“There are songs that just can’t be left alone the way they were released. I felt they needed a ‘flute with ’tude’ to bring out their true emotional potential,” said Derek von Krogh. “This may be the most important contribution I’ve made to music.”

Key Features:

Three flute models: Vanilla, Diva, Sisters

Three “Emoçion” modes: Delulu, Drunk, Tantrum

Built-in ambience presets for shaping space and depth

An expressive instrument designed for delivering a strong message

BEAUTYFLUTE Pro is available as a free download and supports VST2, VST3, AU2, and AAX formats. It is compatible with macOS and Windows operating systems.

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Drawmer Unveils the Drawmer Junior MQ-2

A pro-audio partnership that plays the long-game: Fisher-Price and Drawmer . Available now from all good retailers, including Al’s Toy Barn, Duncan’s Toy Chest, and Cole’s Department Store.

It’s never too early to start!

Auralex Acoustics Announces Relic ProPanels

Indianapolis, IN (April 1, 2026)—The latest offering from acoustical treatment brand Auralex is its new Relic ProPanels—pre-aged, already ‘broken in’ acoustical panels for that vintage room tone.

Do you miss the good old days of endless hours working away in a dimly lit, windowless studio? Miss the faint hum of a yellowed CRT computer monitor and unrecognizable stains on the floor? Well, Auralex has you covered – literally!

Each Relic panel undergoes a rigorous aging cycle to replicate the subtle acoustic characteristics of legendary recording spaces. To create the perfect retro aesthetic, Relic panels are available in NicoTine Tint finish, as well as several other vintage color finishes. The absorption properties are pretty darn good for panels that have been through this patented aging process.

*Panels may arrive with a faint sense of nostalgia and an unexplained preference for analog workflows. No actual time travel was used in the aging process.