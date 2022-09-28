Avid VENUE 7.1 Debuts On-Desk Waves SoundGrid Integration

Avid’s new VENUE 7.1 software provides access to Waves plug-ins directly from the S6L control surface without requiring an additional host computer.

Burlington, MA (September 28, 2022)—Avid has launched its VENUE 7.1 software for S6L live sound consoles, ushering in on-desk integration with Waves SoundGrid server, providing access to Waves plug-ins directly from the S6L control surface without requiring an additional host computer.

The compatibility of Avid VENUE 7.1 and Waves V14 plug-ins also allows live sound engineers to store all Waves parameters within the 1,000 snapshots available within Avid VENUE | S6L consoles. Included are 128 voices, with each supporting a chain of up to eight plug-ins available in Avid VENUE | S6L and the Waves SoundGrid.

“Waves is delighted with the new compatibility of Waves V14 plugins with Avid VENUE | S6L consoles,” says Mick Olesh, Waves Managing Director, and EVP of Sales. “Consistent with Waves’ ongoing support for the live community, we are gratified to enable professional excellence and significantly enhance the workflow of front-of-house engineers using S6L consoles.”

“Avid is fully committed to expanding our partner ecosystem and the compatibility of our industry-standard audio solutions,” said Robb Allan, Senior Principal Product Manager, Live Sound at Avid. “The release of the VENUE 7.1 software update further expands Avid’s collaboration with Waves, providing Avid customers with the tools and solutions they need to power the biggest and best live shows today.”