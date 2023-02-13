Avid Updates Media Composer To Bring Audio, Editorial Post Teams Together

Avid said the update is the first step in delivering collaborative workflows between Media Composer and Pro Tools.

Avid has announced the latest iteration of its Media Composer software now allows users to export sequences directly into Pro Tools.

It is the first step in delivering collaborative workflows between Media Composer and Pro Tools, which was identified as a critical need during customer workshops and will allow Avid to introduce a differentiated set of capabilities not available in the market today, said the company.

The latest version offers full support for the reimagined MBOX Studio audio interface, providing editors with a solution for recording, punch-ins and multichannel monitoring of sequences in up to 7.1 surround sound. Access to the preamps and audio converters in MBOX Studio also enables users to capture every performance with low-latency monitoring, said Avid.

“Media Composer interoperability with Pro Tools was accelerated by collaborating with the Avid Community Association to deliver the workflow enabler our industry has been asking for to accelerate production of high-quality content,” said David Colantuoni, vice president, product management video and media solutions, Avid. “The ability to easily export files into Pro Tools, combined with the expanded ‘remote editorial’ experience in Media Composer, enables production teams to more easily complete projects on time and on budget.”

“Avid continues to listen to and collaborate with its customers to address the biggest challenges in today’s modern post-production community,” added Jonathan Wales, re-recording mixer at Warner Bros. Studios. “Media Composer interoperability with Pro Tools bridges video and audio post-production teams, creating new efficiency by streamlining picture and sound workflows that accelerate content creation.”

This article originally appeared on TVB Europe.