BandLab 10.0 Launches with New Features, Major Revamps

New York, NY (July 15, 2021)—Music production/social media platform BandLab Technologies has released its latest update, BandLab 10.0, adding a new sampler, a major redesign of its Mix Editor, expanded mastering offerings and multiple requested social media features.

Envisioned as a cross-platform music creation platform that combines social networking features with production tools for emerging creators, Bandlab has 37 million-plus users worldwide, which created more than 11 million tracks in May alone.

Key to the update’s new features is a sampler, which has been added to the Mix Editor. The sampler allows users to make their own samples from sounds around them, import up to a minute of audio or video from their files, or pick from 15,000 sounds in the Sounds’ royalty-free sample library. Users can create beats from samples, employing additional customizing parameters like attack and release.

The Mix Editor itself has been broadly revamped with a simplified user interface that offers automatic session saves (Session Restore), the new presence of the Timeline in every screen, and simplified access to a variety of controls including Master Volume, Settings Menu, MIDI Quantize, Single Track/Instrument View, effects access and more. Automated mastering features have also been revamped for faster rendering.

Other, non-audio changes introduced with the upgrade include new social and visual features such as direct upload of sounds to TikTok; a new dark mode; and redesigned profile pages.

