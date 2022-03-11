Barix Exstreamer MPA400 IP Audio Decoder/Amplifier Launched

Exstreamer delivers up to 40-watt RMS audio output to low-impedance speakers while integrating them into AoIP systems.

Zurich, Switzerland (March 10, 2022)—Barix has unveiled the Exstreamer MPA400 IP audio decoders and amplifiers for applications ranging from emergency notifications to paging and background music.

The new hardware supports various codecs and delivers up to 40-watt audio output for two- to eight-ohm analog speakers, enabling integration of existing speakers into audio-over-IP systems.

The Exstreamer MPA400 can decode audio streams delivered via HTTP or RTP protocols in codec formats including PCM, AACplus, MP3, Opus, G.711 and G.722. Pre-recorded audio files can also be stored in the unit’s internal memory for triggered playback.

Native support for Singlewire Informacast and Intrado Revolution systems allows Exstreamer MPA400 devices to integrate connected speakers as endpoints for enterprise-class mass notification solutions. SIP support (including Secure SIP) enables compatibility with VoIP phone systems and direct addressing of each MPA400 device. Multi-level source stream prioritization – configured through the device’s built-in web interface – enables emergency notifications or urgent pages to automatically override background music and other audio.

Alternatively, the Exstreamer MPA400 can be configured as a dedicated AES67 receiver/decoder, enabling interoperability with Dante-compatible devices and AES67-based audio-over-IP networks.

Support for multiple Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) standards enables input audio streams and power for the Exstreamer MPA400 to be carried over a single cable while accommodating varying speaker requirements. Up to 40W RMS output at four ohms is available when powered by IEEE 802.3bt (PoE++ or 4PPoE) or an external power supply. 20W RMS is available with IEEE 802.3at (PoE+), or 10W RMS output with IEEE 802.3af (PoE).

The Exstreamer MPA400 is expected to begin shipping in April.