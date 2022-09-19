Barix Updates IPAC Line with V2.9 Firmware Update

Barix has added a selection of new features to its IPAC (IP Audio Client) family of IP audio decoders and amplifiers.

Zurich, Switzerland (September 19, 2022)—Barix has added a selection of new features to its IPAC (IP Audio Client) family of IP audio decoders and amplifiers with the release of its new V2.9 IP Audio Client firmware.

New functionalities include integrated scheduling for recurring announcements, rotational advertisements, and background music playlists; a REST-based application programming interface (API) for integration with third-party solutions; a built-in parametric audio equalizer; and RTP stream forwarding.

The new updates are available for all products in Barix’s IPAC portfolio, including the IP Former TPA400 decoder with 6.5W amplified output for four-ohm loudspeakers; the Exstreamer M400 decoder with line-level analog audio output; and the Exstreamer MPA400 decoder/amplifier with up to 40-watt audio output for two- to eight-ohm analog speakers.

The new scheduling features offer three types of scheduled audio playback. Recurring “fixed time” messages such as bells and time-specific announcements can be scheduled across a week, while “rotations” enable multiple messages such as advertisements to be played in a specified order and interval. Playlists of files stored in the devices’ internal storage can be scheduled for background music playout.

Meanwhile, the new REST API lets developers integrate IPAC decoders with their own custom management systems and software applications, controlling the Barix devices from the developers’ bespoke solutions. The API also enables local automated control of IPAC units from other embedded devices.

The new 4-band parametric equalizer enables users to fine-tune the frequency response of the audio output from IP Former TPA400 and Exstreamer MPA400 devices, which connect directly to speakers without an external amplifier. Users can adjust the frequency, Q-factor, and gain for each band while setting different EQ curves for various sources

The new features are available immediately as part of the recently released version 2.9 IP Audio Client firmware.