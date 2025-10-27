RF Venue Launches Spectrum Recorder v3.2 Firmware

The company’s new SR firmware update aims to provide users with a far more ‘friendly’ user interface, among other features.

Walpole, MA (October 27, 2025)—RF Venue’s Spectrum Recorder firmware has received a major update, according to the company, with the arrival of Version 3.2, currently available for free download from the company’s website.

The new software aims to provide a variety of new features for users, all accessible through a new, enhanced user interface. Other additions include extended scan range, the ability to scan downloads from the UI and major network-friendly updates.

Firmware 3.2 is intended to make the Spectrum Recorder a more capable, reliable, and intelligent tool for RF coordination workflow. Key to that is the dramatically enhanced user interface, which transforms how the device is utilized. Through the newly streamlined GUI, users can access an expanded frequency scan range that now covers 15 MHz – 2,700 MHz; make use of a customizable sweep control that allows them to set start, stop, and step sizes for precise scans; see rapid scan visualization, providing on-screen results displayed in as little as 10 seconds; download scan files directly (no USB transfer required); and integrate with other Open API tools, such as SoundBase.