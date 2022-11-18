Black Lion Audio Auteur DT Preamp/DI Debuts

Black Lion Audio has launched its Auteur DT.

Chicago, IL (November 18, 2022)—Black Lion Audio has launched its Auteur DT, a preamp/DI box for single-channel recording needs.

The front panel-positioned large, easy-grip control knob puts 60 dB of gain within reach alongside a 1/4” Hi-Z (Instrument) input, together with a rear-panel-positioned XLR Mic Input and a 1/4” TRS Out (Balanced).

Inside is a US-made transformer combined with cherry-picked Nichicon and Vishay capacitors, and all this is housed in a brushed black aluminum chassis bookended by organic, vintage-style varnished maple side panels.

The unit is available to purchase with a MAP of $259.00 USD.