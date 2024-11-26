Black Lion Audio Launches LS-4 Channel Line Selector

Black Lion Audio has launched its LS-4 4 Channel Line Selector, a multi-purpose device that can send a stereo source to up to four devices.

Chicago, IL (November 25, 2024)—Black Lion Audio has launched its LS-4 4 Channel Line Selector, a multi-purpose device that can send a stereo source to up to four devices, whether simultaneously or any combination of outputs.

Black Lion Audio envisions the 4 Channel Line Selector as useful for passive monitor switching with subwoofer toggle; headphone distribution; effects chain auditioning; and parallel effects routing. According to the manufacturer, the 100%-passive design does not add any tone coloration to the signal. Additionally, a ground lift is available internally per channel.

While the LS-4 is small, it still sports a steel enclosure with an anodized black aluminum faceplate, paired with 1⁄4-inch connections to ensure maximum conductivity and secure connections. Available now, Black Lion Audio’s LS-4 has a MAP of $149.00 US.