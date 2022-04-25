Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve 18 Takes to the Cloud

Fremont, CA (April 25, 2022)—Blackmagic Design’s new DaVinci Resolve 18 software provides cloud-based workflows that enable multiple audio engineers, editors, colorists and VFX artists to work simultaneously on the same project, on the same timeline, anywhere in the world.

DaVinci Resolve 18 supports the Blackmagic Cloud for hosting and sharing projects, as well as a new DaVinci proxy workflow. This update also includes new Resolve FX AI tools powered by the DaVinci Neural Engine, as well as time saving tools for editors, Fairlight legacy fixed bus to FlexBus conversion, GPU accelerated paint in Fusion and more.

Customers can host project libraries using Blackmagic Cloud and collaborate on the same timeline, in real time, with multiple users globally. The new Blackmagic Proxy generator automatically creates proxies linked to camera originals for a faster editing workflow. There are new Resolve FX such as ultra beauty and 3D depth map, improved subtitling for editors, GPU accelerated Fusion paint and real-time title template playback, Fairlight fixed to FlexBus conversion and more.

FlexBus is Fairlight’s audio busing and routing system designed for managing high track counts, plug-in processing, synchronization and multiple project deliverables. Now customers can convert legacy fixed bus Fairlight projects to FlexBus with a single click.

The Dolby Atmos deliverable toolset has been expanded to support rendering of a binaural output from a complex Dolby Atmos mix. Now a Dolby 7.1.4 mix can be rendered to playback in a pair of headphones while maintaining the immersive sound experience from just two audio channels.

DaVinci Resolve supports the latest industry standard audio formats natively, including immersive audio formats like Dolby Atmos, Auro 3D, MPEG-H, NHK 22.2, and SMPTE. The space view scope displays a real time view of every object and its relationship to the room and other objects in 3D space.

DaVinci Resolve 18 public beta is available for download now from the Blackmagic Design web site.