Celestion PowerProX18 Loudspeaker—A Mix Product of the Week

New York, NY (November 20, 2023)—The PowerProX18 from Celestion is an 18-inch low-frequency loudspeaker designed for use in subwoofer applications. Constructed using a cast-aluminum frame, the PowerProX18 employs an advanced cooling design that enables its 4-inch copper voice coil to run 20°C cooler than comparable drivers, reducing heat-related stress on the coil and other heat-sensitive components, and reducing the temperature-related rise in coil resistance that causes power compression.

To ensure consistent performance over its lifespan even when used outdoors, the glass-loaded cellulose cone is weatherproofed on the front side and on the back, as well. The cone’s polysiloxane-laminated dual suspension provides stability and improves cone displacement symmetry, resulting in reduced distortion.

The PowerProX18 has a nominal impedance of 8 ohms, with a power rating of 1200 watts nominal (AES) and 2400 watts continuous. Sensitivity measured at 1W@1m is 97 dB, and frequency response is spec’d as 35 to 1,000 Hz.

An aluminum demodulation ring reduces the inductance of the motor circuit (1.61 mH at 1 kHz), which contributes to lowering power compression. The ring also reduces harmonic distortion as the voice coil and cone move in the gap toward either pole of the magnet.

The PowerProX18 is appropriate for use in large subwoofer applications such as cinema sound, fixed install and touring sound reinforcement. It weighs in at 29.1 pounds (13.2 kg) and has a street price around $319 U.S.