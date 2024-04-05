Tascam Adds ST 2110 Support to Sonicview Mixers

TEAC Corporation will launch the Tascam IF-ST2110 expansion card at the 2024 NAB Show, enabling SMPTE ST 2110 networking on Sonicview mixing consoles.

Santa Fe Springs, CA (April 5, 2024)—TEAC Corporation will launch the Tascam IF-ST2110 expansion card at the 2024 NAB Show, enabling SMPTE ST 2110 networking on Sonicview mixing consoles.

Sonicview 16XP/24XP digital mixing consoles are equipped with a built-in Dante network I/O Adding the IF-ST2110 expansion card makes further AV network connectivity available, providing access to 64 input and output audio channels (at 48 kHz; 32 I/O at 96 kHz) with full network redundancy according to SMPTE ST 2022-7 and support for NMOS, AES67 and SAP.

While broadcasters are increasingly implementing SMPTE ST 2110 and AES67 AV networks, there are also situations where different IP protocols are used, so connecting between multiple formats is a key benefit. This product is targeted for worldwide release by autumn 2024.

The IF-ST2110 complements the existing range of Tascam expansion slot option cards that include MADI, AES-EBU, analog input and output, additional Dante capability and a 32-track multi-track recorder.

Tascam recently introduced Version 1.5 firmware update, developed for broadcast applications, for the company’s Sonicview 16/24 digital recording and mixing consoles. With the V1.5 update, Sonicview digital consoles gain important enhancements designed to improve overall functionality, particularly for broadcast professionals involved in studio work, outside broadcast (OB) or live broadcasts. Sonicview firmware 1.5 adds dual monitor capability with a second monitor bus configuration, highly enhanced talkback and output routing capability, increased user key selections, and much more.

In addition, Version 1.6 was released on April 4 with further monitor and talkback enhancements for broadcast applications. Additional features include on air tally settings, mixing and monitoring of multiple sources, and location settings available in the Monitor screen.