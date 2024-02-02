BSS Audio Soundweb Omni Platform Debuts

Barcelona, Spain (February 2, 2024)—Harman Professional Solutions has launched its new BSS Soundweb Omni Series—an open architecture digital signal processing platform.

Centered around what is said to be the most powerful processor ever from BSS, Soundweb OMNI is intended for use in specialized installations for hospitality, large venues, corporate, education and government. The Soundweb Omni family combines enterprise-grade processors, I/O expanders, Dante/AES67 networked audio, an onboard scripting engine developed by AMX, and a library of processing objects, including media playback, AEC, VoIP and more.

The platform is managed through AVX Architect and AVX Control, a new software suite built from the ground up to support installed products from Harman Professional starting with BSS Soundweb OMNI, combining purpose-built hardware with software build around centralized or distributed DSP, allowing system designers to choose the appropriate topology for any installation.

Key to the line is BSS HControl, a standards-based, developer-friendly API. Soundweb OMNI also supports both 48 kHz and 96 kHz processing, featuring two flagship processing devices, the 512p and 256p, which deliver high Dante/AES67 channel counts, up to 512×512 at 96 kHz.

Soundweb OMNI also offers two I/O expansion devices, the 32e and 16e, which provide I/O ports that are “format configurable” as either analog or stereo AES3 digital. Certain audio I/O ports and all GPIO ports are “direction configurable” as either inputs or outputs, and managed through software on an individual port basis.

The AVX software suite streamlines the configuration, control, and monitoring of Soundweb OMNI systems through two applications. AVX Architect is a desktop software app for system diagramming, device configuration, network management, and custom UI design. Meanwhile, AVX Control provides access to custom UIs for controlling and monitoring devices across a multitude of platforms, including Windows, iOS, Android, and AMX Varia touch panels.