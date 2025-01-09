d&b audiotechnik Launches CCL System Line Array

d&b audiotechnik has launched its CCL System as the debut of a larger, new CL Series.

Backnang, Germany (January 9, 2025)—d&b audiotechnik has launched its CCL System (Compact Cardioid Line Array) as the debut of a larger, new CL Series.

The CCL is based around a revised implementation of a patented d&b design said to bring the cardioid directivity and electroacoustic performance of the company’s SL Series models to a smaller format, making that technology available for applications such as installations and small audience spaces. The system reportedly provides broadband directivity control with low frequency cardioid behavior in a passive design, enabling single channel amplifier operation.

The system is built around two 7″ front-firing drivers, two 5″ side and rear drivers and two newly designed 1.75″ high-frequency transducers, the aim being to provide low-frequency and broadband directivity control with high-frequency headroom and minimal distortion.

The CCL’s compact form factor allows it to take up less truck space, as well as less amplification and cabling resources in mobile applications. In installed scenarios, the cardioid low frequency behavior is said to improve sound quality in both indoor and outdoor venues.

The CCL will be available in both mobile (CCL) and installed (CCLi) configurations, as well as 80° (CCL8) and 120° (CCL12) horizontal dispersion versions. It is intended for applications such as corporate rental, regional tours, festivals and larger events, where it can complement SL Series arrays as a side- or in-fills. For permanent installations, d&b suggests the CCL System is appropriate for theaters, auditoriums, houses of worship and the like.

Along with the new CCL System is the CCL-SUB, a flyable subwoofer available in both mobile and install versions. The passive cardioid design features a front 15” and a rear 10” driver configuration. Both CCL and CCL-SUB can operate with 40D, D40, D80, and D90 amplifiers, supporting up to eight loudspeakers per amplifier in any combination or load condition. Settings are also available for d&b’s 30D and D20 amplifiers.

d&b will have the system set up at NAMM for listening, and the CCL System is expected to ship in the first half of 2025.