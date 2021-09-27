d&b audiotechnik XSL System Debuts

d&b audiotechnik has launched its new XSL System, the smallest offering in the range, with both installation (XSLi) and mobile touring (XSL) versions available.

New York, NY (September 27, 2021)—Filling out its SL Series of line arrays, d&b audiotechnik has launched its new XSL System, the smallest offering in the range, with both installation (XSLi) and mobile touring (XSL) versions available.

Both versions of the systems can be deployed as a stand-alone, self-contained package, or as a delay, or fill system to accompany its GSL and KSL siblings. The boxes sport small dimensions (700 x 283 x 507 mm) and weight (86 lbs.) for the SL line, but reportedly offer the same directivity as on the larger SL systems, as well as less spill on to the stage. The new loudspeakers’ broadband directivity is the result of the line’s patented SL-Series cardioid techniques to control low frequency dispersion, along with technologies like d&b ArrayProcessing.

The two versions are available with 80 and 120 degree dispersion patterns (XSL/XSLi8 and XSL/XSLi12) and offer splay angle setting of 0-14 degrees in 1 degree increments; a frequency response of 60 Hz – 18 kHz; and a top SPL of 141 dB for the XSL/XSLi8 models and 140 dB for the XSL/XSLi12 models.

Components in the array modules include two 8” front LF drivers; two 6.5” side facing LF drivers; a 6.5” MF driver/horn unit; and a pair of 1” exit compression drivers with 2” coil on a waveguide. Both of the new systems are MILAN ready. Mobile- and install-specific rigging and mounting accessories are available, and additionally, Special Version Stadium (SVS) rigging is also available. d&b Custom Solutions, including Sea Water Resistant (SWR) variants, are also offered

The XSLi installation systems, along with the installation specific 40D amplifier, will begin shipping in October, while the mobile XSL package will begin shipping in January, 2022.