dBTechnologies Debuts VIO-X300 Loudspeaker Series

dBTechnologies’ new VIO-X300 series is intended for installations and life on the road.

Orlando, FL (June 7, 2023)—dBTechnologies will expand its growing VIO-X family of powered P.A. loudspeakers at InfoComm next week with the introduction of two new three-way active speakers— the VIO-X310 and VIO X-315.

The MF-HF coaxial component mounted in both VIO X310 and VIO X315 utilizes the same transducer used in the VIO L1610 line array module; it’s a 4” voice coil plus 2.5” voice coil coaxial driver—a heavy-duty, high-fidelity transducer reproducing from 500 Hz up. Sporting a quick compression driver diaphragm dispersing content through a horn for improved control over the sonic pattern, plus dBTech’s fourth-generation DigiPro class-D amplifiers and DSP processing, the new speakers reportedly attain sound pressure levels as high as 137dB.

The VIO-X310 delivers low frequencies using dual 10-inch woofers mounted on either side of a midrange-treble assembly in a dipole configuration. The coaxial midrange and treble drivers are placed behind a 90- by 40-degree rotatable horn.

Meanwhile, the VIO-X315 features a single 15-inch woofer and the same coaxial midrange-treble drivers mounted in a 90- by 50-degree horn, which is tilted slightly downward to optimize coverage in venues such as nightclubs and small to medium-sized halls and theatres. The VIO-X315 also offers extended bass response as low as 34 Hz at -6 dB.

The VIOX series is equipped with a 4-channel 1400W RMS Class-D DigiPro G4 power amplifier with power factor correction. Each component is powered individually, with dedicated FIR filters for the low, mid and high-frequency bands. The 4-channel amp has been specially designed for VIO X3 series and allows for complete networkability via Aurora Net thanks to RDNet ports. A modular card slot is ready for future I/O and remote-control upgrades.

The new VIO-X310 and VIO-X315 will be on display and in use at booth 5775 and Audio Demo Room # W232C at InfoComm.