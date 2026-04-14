Deity Debuts PR-4 Compact Field Recorder

Los Angeles, CA (April 14, 2026)—Deity Microphones is launching its PR-4, a compact six-track field recorder intended for broadcast and creator markets, such as wedding shooters, corporate videographers, video podcasters and documentary crews.

The unit sports four inputs, 32-bit float recording, advanced routing and more in a form factor small enough for both on-camera mounting and traditional sound bag use. The PR-4 is built around Deity’s new ReGain Preamp architecture, delivering up to 60 dB of gain, allowing it to drive dynamic broadcast/podcast microphones without the need for inline boosters.

The PR-4 records simultaneously to both an SD card and an internal 64GB SSD, creating an automatic backup of every recording. The dual-media approach helps protect against data loss caused by card failure, accidental formatting, or file corruption during offloading.

The PR-4 can natively transmit timecode wirelessly to a timecode boxes and slates, simplifying synchronization across cameras and audio devices without requiring additional transmitters, dongles or hardwire setups.

Operators can sync an unlimited number of compatible devices within 10 meters of the PR-4. Users can also set the PR-4 to a different wireless TC group for situations where they are working in a crowded area like a press conference or red carpet and want to avoid another crew’s TC signal.

XLR connectors are placed on the right side, mirroring the ENG camera tradition of placing them on the “dumb side” of a camera. Outputs are placed on the left side, so they align with the inputs of a camera, allowing users to keep cable runs short and tidy.

Designed for interviews, small crews, run-and-gun setups and the like, the unit is not a repurposed handheld recorder, but instead intended to be implemented in typical production workflows. A single operator can capture a four-person setup, manage a combination of wireless and/or wired microphones, or integrate external audio sources such as P.A. feed using the 6.3mm TRS input found within the XLR Combo jack.

The PR-4 delivers more than 8.5 hours of runtime using a Deity NP-F550 battery and supports internal battery charging from either its USB-C port or Hirose-compatible power port.

Also included in the PR-4 is LiveHit DeNoiser, helping maintain clarity when environmental conditions would otherwise make a speaker’s voice hard to follow. Additional features include VoiceAware Automix, which dynamically manages active inputs to create a clean stereo reference mix for post-production, as well as support for four channels of AES3, AES42 microphones, dual independent outputs, and integration w with the Sidus Audio app for wireless control and monitoring.

Pre-orders begin April 14, with units expected to ship in mid-May. The PR-4 Field Recorder runs $449 USD, while the PR-4 Cage is $59 USD and a Deity Field Audio Bag (Mini) is $79 USD (but free with a pre-order).