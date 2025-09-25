TASCAM Launches FR-AV4 Field Recorder

TASCAM is launching the new FR-AV4, a compact four-channel audio field recorder and mixer with a timecode generator and HDMI sync abilities.

Santa Fe Springs, CA (September 25, 2025)—TASCAM is launching the new FR-AV4, a compact four-channel audio field recorder and mixer with a timecode generator and HDMI sync abilities, intended for use in videography rigs, as well as sound design, field recording and more.

The FR-AV4 features 32-bit float recording with dual analog-to-digital converters, able to capture audio up to 192 kHz without clipping or gain staging. The unit sports four Ultra HDDA mic preamps, four XLR/TRS combo inputs and a built-in 4-input/2-output mixer, allowing recording of six tracks—four mono inputs plus a stereo mix.

To support synchronization in multi-camera and dual-system audio workflows, the FR-AV4 includes a timecode generator with LTC jam sync capabilities and HDMI timecode sync. HDMI I/O supports record triggering and passthrough of 4K/8K video signals, as well as the ability for multiple units to be cascaded, allowing for recording more than four channels, while also supporting video output to i monitor recorders like those from Atomos and Blackmagic Design. It can also be used as a 6-in/2-out USB-C audio interface, supporting both 24-bit and 32-bit float formats.

The FR-AV4 supports Bluetooth audio output and can be remotely managed using the TASCAM Recorder Connect mobile app (available for iOS, iPadOS, and Android) when paired with an optional AK-BT2 Bluetooth adapter. The app supports control and monitoring of up to five units. Controls on the FR-AV4 include a 1.9-inch color touchscreen and tactile jog wheel used for navigation.

Elsewhere on the unit are a built-in EQ, limiter; low-cut filter; noise gate processing; SDXC card support up to 512 GB; and various power options.