Donner PC-02 Content Creation Workstation Debuts

Los Angeles, CA (May 26, 2023)—Donner’s new PC-02 Podcast Workstation is intended to be an all-in-one tool for podcasters, content creators, recordists and streamers who need an integrated podcast workstation and mixing console.

The PC-02 offers hybrid XLR/jack connectors, high gain/low noise preamps with 48 V phantom power, five motorized faders, DSP processors, and nine programmable pads for automating mixing functions, triggering on-the-fly effects, employing sound effects, playing external samples and background tracks. The five motorized faders (4 channels + 1 master) and settings can be saved and controlled individually.

The four hybrid XLR/jack inputs can connect microphones, instruments and line-level devices (w/ two 48 V phantom power for condenser mics). Recognizing that having four mics in play might well mean four people are sitting for a podcast, the unit also sports a quartet of headphone outputs as well as a pair of TRS Balanced MainOUTs.

It also offers onboard recording and Bluetooth capability. The PC-02 is also equipped with the company’s latest audio algorithms utilized on its effect pedals; among the 10 separate voice effects included are Noise Gate, Compressor, De-esser, EQ, Reverb, Delay, AutoTune, Pitch, Megaphone, and RobotTalk.

Elsewhere on the unit are an optical audio port; a USB-C port for connecting to your computer or mobile phone; and a mic amp offering a gain boot up to 52 dB.

Donner PC-02 is shipping now and available at Donner’s Amazon storefront. Suggested street price is $599.