Fishman Launches AirLock Wireless GT System

Andover, MA (July 31, 2025)—Wireless RF systems for guitars traditionally involve a lightweight transmitter but a sizable—often rackmount—receiver. Fishman is looking to simplify that greatly with the arrival of the AirLock Wireless GT, a plug-and-play wireless system.

The AirLock Wireless GT instrument system is based around small, lightweight, ¼-inch plug-style units—the transmitter and receiver—but given the company’s history of building high-end pickups for guitars, perhaps unsurprisingly, Fishman is emphasizing the system’s tone, stating that it strives to reproduce the fuller tone of a cable.

According to Fishman, the system has low latency and is designed to work with both passive or active instruments. Offering a 118 dB dynamic range, the AirLock Wireless GT is tested to run continually for more than 9 hours on an internal, user-replaceable battery.

For those who want to use it for recording, the system has a USB-C output that allows users to directly connect to recording devices. One of the main uses for going wireless is to be able to roam, and users will be able to meander the stage as the system reportedly offers up to 150 feet of wireless range.

The system is available with an MSRP of $319.95.