DPA Previews NAMM Products

Anaheim, CA (January 7, 2026)―Ahead of the 2026 NAMM Show, DPA Microphones has announced that it will present its 4099 CORE+ instrument microphone and redesigned instrument clip solutions at the event.
“The original DPA 4099 has long been the go-to for professional musicians and sound engineers around the world,” says Helga Volha Somava, product management director, DPA Microphones. “The 4099 CORE+ carries forward that legacy while elevating the microphone with next-level performance, maintaining the iconic tonal characteristics that users love, but introducing new technology that pushes the boundaries of studio and live sound. We first introduced CORE+ by DPA technology at last year’s NAMM, and we look forward to showcasing the 4099 CORE+ to audiences at the forthcoming show.”
The 4099 CORE+ features 10 dB of added dynamic range and a higher clipping point than the previous generation and incorporates CORE+ by DPA technology, a patent-pending technology intended to eliminate non-linearities that can occur in microphone membranes and circuitry. The enhanced 4099 also features DPA’s new MicroLock connector.
DPA will also show a reimagined mounting system aimed at improving usability and stability across a range of instruments. Central to the upgrade is the new Gooseneck Mount (G-MOUNT), which features a two-step locking mechanism for one-hand positioning. The manufacturer states that it offers vibration isolation and is backwards-compatible with many existing DPA clips.
A new addition to the lineup, the XLR-MOUNT, expands functionality by enabling users to mount 19mm pencil mics or XLR adapters with ease.