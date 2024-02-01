Your browser is out-of-date!

Electro-Voice’s ZLX Loudspeaker Hits 1m Mark

EV's one-millionth ZLX—which recently rolled off the production line—was brought to this year’s NAMM Show for a homecoming.

By Mix Staff

The 1,000,000th EV ZLX Loudspeaker last week at NAMM.
Anaheim, CA (February 1, 2024)—Electro-Voice first introduced its ZLX portable loudspeaker at the NAMM Show in 2013, so it was only fitting that the one-millionth ZLX—which recently rolled off the production line—was brought to  NAMM Show 2024 last week for a homecoming.

Members of Bosch’s executive board traveled to Electro-Voice’s ZLX production facility to witness the historic one-millionth speaker being made, joining members of the production team in signing five ZLX boxes that will be sent to Electro-Voice sites around the world to get additional signatures from the various teams behind the loudspeaker’s success.

Executives signed the vaunted loudspeaker.
Manufacturing staff celebrated as well.
As a case in point, Electro-Voice dealers and enthusiasts visiting the EV demo room at NAMM were invited to meet the one-millionth loudspeaker in person—the box is now covered in signatures from EV team members from around the world—and to sign a special Platinum display in recognition of their key role in the ZLX’s iconic success. Representatives from the Electro-Voice engineering and product development teams behind ZLX were also present to celebrate.

Also in the demo room was EV’s latest offering, the Everse 12 battery-powered loudspeaker, which launched at the show. The EV team hinted that product introductions will be coming soon.

