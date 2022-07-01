Ex Machina Announces New Compact Monitor

Brooklyn, NY (June 30, 2022)—Ex Machina Soundworks has launched a new compact three-way studio monitor, Ganymede, that incorporates the same DSP and converters as the company’s larger Pulsar and Quasar speakers.

The coaxial midrange and tweeter in the new Ganymede product are crafted using the same Metamodal TX space age material as those other speakers, but in a more compact footprint with a seven-inch LF driver, 5.5-inch mid-range and one-inch tweeter.

Ex Machina’s second-generation DSP boards feature improvements in every aspect, according to the company. Flagship discrete AKM AK5572EN and AK4493EQ AD/DA chips and commensurately optimized clocking and analog circuitry improve the S/N ratio to 123 dBA. Dedicated low power AMTEL processors and new power regulation code ensure safe shutdown behavior under a wide range of fault conditions. 5th generation SHARC+ AD21565 DSPs provide us four times the available computing power.

The company has reportedly taken full advantage of its newly available computing headroom and new multimillion-dollar facility —featuring what is said to be Brooklyn’s only hemi-anechoic chamber — to further improve its proprietary calibration algorithms. As with Pulsar and Quasar, Ganymede can maintain phase linearity within +/- 15° all the way down to 30 Hz, and within +/- 5° from 80 Hz to 30 kHz.

New advancements in Ex Machina’s code have enabled control of hysteresis (the natural overshoot from a pistonic driver’s momentum); as a result, all models will now cleanly reproduce a square wave even at the crossover frequencies and can even reproduce single cycle tone bursts (as generated using an Audio Precision 555b analyzer).

Ex Machina suggests that Ganymede is ideal for near field, surround and Atmos applications in professional studios. The product’s full-range response and output headroom also enable it to serve as primary monitors in smaller rooms, the company says.

Ganymede is expected to ship by Q4 2022.