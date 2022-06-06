Fluid Audio Image 2 Studio Monitor Unveiled at NAMM

Los Angeles, CA (June 6, 2022)—At NAMM, Fluid Audio released its new Fluid Image 2 studio monitor dedicated to near-field and midfield use.

The Fluid Image 2 monitor makes use of DSP and Class-D amplification as a 2-in-1 monitor; it is a full-range mixing and mastering system that also offers a mixcube mode. Mixcube mode helps dial in low end and mids for a range of “bass challenged” devices. It also helps adjust the overall balance, depth, vocals and nail the kick drum, according to the company.

A USB port adds further functionality to the Image 2’s sonic features, extending the ability to accurately process source material via onboard room correction in the future. In addition, the company’s newly developed AMT tweeter is intended to provide precise transient response and high details.

Fluid’s in-house custom aluminum cone mid-range driver utilizes shorting rings in an effort to reduce harmonic and intermodulation distortion associated with voice coil displacement. It also reportedly reduces the modulation of magnetic flux during the movement of the voice coil to make the variation of system inductances more linear.

Driving this system is Fluid’s newly developed Class-D amplifier. Utilizing a closed cabinet provides a natural roll off, lack of “bass humps” and less likelihood of unwanted frequency interaction with the room, according to the company.

Dual 8-inch opposed ultra-long-throw interlocked bass woofers add cabinet stability and provide extended bandwidth: 28 Hz – 30 kHz (+/-6 dB), 80 Hz – 20 kHz (+/-2 dB).

Each bass driver is individually powered by the 225W Class-D amplifier.

The speakers are $1,899 each, shipping September 2022.