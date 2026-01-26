Seen on the Scene: NAMM 2026, Part 2
Chandler Limited founder Wade Goeke excitedly explained the new REDD Mixing System to an endless stream of attendees throughout NAMM. It’s the first EMI recording console released in more than 50 years, bringing the legendary sound of REDD, TG and RS desks together in a modular, modern system.
Anaheim, CA (January 26, 2026)—The NAMM Show was a hit, bringing with it hot new products, cool new events and more. There was also an explosive amount of new equipment offerings announced this year, garnering crowds and high hopes as studios, audio companies and others planned their buying for the year. Here’s just a handful of notable things we spotted at the show, but for even more NAMM coverage, don’t miss out on our free, online
NAMM Preview ebook, detailing hot products, insights from an exclusive interview with NAMM President/CEO John Mlynczak and more!
Back in the day, Decca used Neumann’s legendary M 50 tube microphone to develop the Decca Tree method of miking strings for classical music. Neumann has reissued the mic as the M 50 V, so naturally it displayed the mic in a Decca tree formation as a flex.
Visitors got hands on with Allen & Heath‘s dLive desks on display.
I can’t even play guitar (at least that’s what the neighbors say) and even I wanted to take all five Partridge Family Mondrian-inspired guitars by Kauer Guitars home with me.
Fender introduced a slew of new interfaces and its Fender Studio DAW, all created by its PreSonus subsidiary; they’re intended to make solo recording easier for guitarists.
Warm Audio had a bevy of mics on display to be tried out by one and all.
Wolff Audio had a packed booth throughout the show as attendees flocked to see consoles and the new Quad Tutti microphone preamp, not seen here.
French tape manufacturer RTM was on-hand, flying the flag for analog recording.
Wavebone displayed a variety of studio desks, including the Star Rover.
As part of an extensive historical display showing the company’s groundbreaking products over the years, JBL showed this vintage 1934 Lansing speaker, believed to be the first-ever studio monitor.
Clive Young is the co-editor of Mix Magazine and editor of MixOnline.com. He was the editor in chief of Pro Sound News (Future's U.S. Magazine of the Year - 2019) and is a four-time Neal Award nominee. He is the author of two books and has spoken at more than 500 libraries, universities, museums, academic symposiums and conventions. Young earned an MFA in Creative Writing from Hofstra University and is an adjunct professor at St. Joseph’s University New York.