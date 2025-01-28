Fourier Audio Announces Transform.Suite ’25

Fourier Audio has launched Transform.Suite ’25, a bundle of more than 70 plug-ins, that is available for its Transform.Engine.

Anaheim, CA (January 27, 2025)—Fourier Audio announced that its Transform.Engine now offers a companion software bundle, Transform.Suite ’25, that bundles more than 70 plug-ins from developers worldwide.

Sold on an annual license, the inaugural Transform.Suite ’25 includes a curated selection of the plug-ins for live productions from 10 partners, comprising Baby Audio, including the Crystalline; Eventide, including the H3000 Factory Mk II effects processor; Harrison, including the 32Classic channel strip; oeksound, including Soothe Live; Plugin Alliance, including the Shadow Hills mastering compressor and SPL Transient Designer Plus; Slate Digital, including a range of modules from their Virtual Mix Rack collection; Solid State Logic, including the 4K E channel strip and the Sourcerer expander/isolator; sonible, including true:level, true:balance and pure:verb; tc electronic, including the award-winning VSS3 and VSS4 reverbs, and the ITU BS.1770-3 loudness meter from System 6000; and Universal Audio, including the Teletronix LA-2A classic leveling amplifier, Lexicon 224 digital reverb and Pultec passive EQs.

The Transform.Suite ’25 plug-ins are immediately installed and licensed onto the user’s Transform.Engine with a single button click upon purchase.

Fourier Audio’s Transform.Suite ’25 retails for $699 for a 12-month license.