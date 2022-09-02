Fulcrum Acoustic CCX Series Loudspeakers – Product of the Week

There's two new additions to Fulcrum Acoustic’s CCX compact coaxial speaker line—the CCX8 Series and the CCX 15 Series.

The CCX8 Series is a compact, two-way, full-range, 8-inch loudspeaker that utilizes a co-ax driver with a single neodymium magnet structure. The passive transducer features a 1.7-inch HF compression driver with a titanium diaphragm and an 8-inch woofer with a 2-inch voice coil. Two variations of the CCX8 are available: the CCX896, which produces a 90×60-degree coverage pattern, and the CCX826, which produces a 120×60-degree coverage pattern. Both models allow the co-ax driver to be rotated in 45-degree increments, enabling coverage to be optimized for a wide variety of applications.

Subcardioid output provides 7 dB of low-frequency attenuation in the rear hemisphere, while still providing the output capability of a normal two-way system in a much more compact enclosure. Specs include frequency range of 81 Hz to 20 kHz; max SPL 125 dB peak/119 dB continuous; power handling HF/LF 250 W @ 16Ω.

The CCX15 Series is a two-way, full-range, passive system based around a co-ax transducer with a 3-inch titanium HF driver and a 15-inch woofer with a 3-inch voice coil. Five variations are available, each with a different HF coverage pattern: CCX1565, 60×45 degrees; CCX1577, 75×75 degrees; CCX1595 90×45 degrees; CCX1500, 100×100 degrees; and CCX1226, 120×60 degrees.

As with the CCX8 Series, the co-ax driver in CCX15 Series speakers may be rotated in 45-degree increments. The CCX15 Series is also a subcardioid design, yielding 7 dB of low- frequency attenuation in the rear hemisphere. Specs include frequency range of 62 Hz to 19 kHz; max SPL 137 dB peak/131 dB continuous; power handling 400 W @ 8Ω.

All CCX models incorporate Neutrik NL4 Speakon connectors, rigging hardware, and black or white painted enclosures with steel grilles. Their unique trapezoidal enclosures allow them to be mounted very close to ceilings with minimal effect on sight lines. Options include the YK-CX8 and YK-CX15 yoke brackets, terminal strip inputs, custom color finishes, and weather-resistant enclosures and hardware.

Fulcrum Acoustic’s TQ processing is an integral part of the CCX Series, and the required digital signal processing can be provided by one of many supported platforms. CCX loudspeakers are designed to be effective in applications where targeted pattern control is required, including houses-of-worship, theaters, restaurants, transportation facilities and theme parks.