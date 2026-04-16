Roland SPD-SX PRO System V2.0 — A Mix Product of the Week

New York, NY (April 16, 2026)—Roland has released an update for its top-of-the-line sampling pad, the SPD-SX PRO. Version 2.00 is a significant system update for the SPD-SX PRO, intended to expand the capabilities of the unit as well as improve its workflow.

V2.00 includes a number of new features. It allows a user to load backup files from the SPD-SX into the SPD-SX PRO (via USB thumb drive), including individual kits, as well as the samples associated with those kits.

Two types of time-stretching have been added: Real-Time and Offline. Using Real-Time Time Stretch, the playback tempo of a wave can be synchronized to the kit click tempo (Tempo Sync). Offline Time Stretch provides high-quality processing and can be executed from the Wave Edit screen. Samples can be looped, and tempo can be changed without altering pitch. A BPM detect feature automatically calculates sample tempo.

One of the most interesting features of V2.00 is trigger input mute, whereby signals from drum triggers mounted on acoustic drums can be muted simply by striking a pad on the SPD-SX PRO, allowing a performer to easily switch between hybrid electronic drum and acoustic drum sounds.

Also added is a function called DJ Drop Mute. Similar to the fader mute used by DJs, DJ Drop Mute allows a user to play a backing track from the SPD-SX PRO and mute it to the audio outputs while the track continues playing in the background.

Additional features provided by V2.00 include:

Improvements to the SPD-SX PRO’s Master Effects. Users are now able to apply a Master Effect to a specific drum kit and store that effect with that kit.

Pad Tempo Control. Tempo increment/decrement can be assigned to a pad and adjusted by tapping the pad without need to access a menu.

Main screen MIDI monitoring for MIDI instruments connected to the SPD-SX PRO.

Copy/Set All, which is useful for assigning the same parameter to all of the unit’s pads.

Sequential numbers have been added to the beginning of effect-type names to make locating/selecting easier.

Loop Stop Setting. Previously, loop phrases continued playing when switching kits, but a new setting allows loop playback to stop when changing kits.

Pad Output Mute. Individual pads can be set to mute to the phones or master outputs.

The SPD-SX PRO V2.00 is available now as a free update to all SPD-SX PRO users.