Fulcrum Acoustic CCX Passive Cardioid Coaxial Loudspeakers Launched

Whitinsville, MA (August 31, 2022)—Fulcrum Acoustic has introduced two new additions to its CCX range of compact coaxial passive cardioid loudspeakers: the 8-in CCX8 series and the 15-in CCX15 series.

The CCX 8in coaxial system is offered in two horn patterns—CCX896 ( 90° x 60° ) and CCX826 ( 120° x 60° ). Like the CCX 12in models, the CCX15 15-in coaxial system is offered in a full range of five patterns: CCX1595 (90° x 45°), CCX1565 ( 60° x 45°), CCX1577 ( 75° x 75°), CCX1500 (100° x 100°) and CCX1526 ( 120° x 60°).

CCX passive cardioid coaxial loudspeakers are primarily intended for use in foreground distributed systems, as well as for systems requiring targeted pattern control. Their trapezoidal shaped enclosures allow for mounting close to ceilings, helping to keep them out of sight lines, making them an option for houses of worship, theaters, restaurants, transportation facilities, theme parks and more. Other features include mounting brackets, hydrophobic stainless steel rear ports for outdoor applications, and weather resistant and custom color options. The CCX range of loudspeakers are Made in the USA.

“Unlike conventional loudspeakers that trade off low frequency directional control for compact enclosures, our Passive Cardioid Technology enables CCX loudspeakers to achieve unprecedented LF/HF control for products of their size,” said Fulcrum Acoustic Co-founder and Vice President of R&D David Gunness. “Combining the benefits of this technology with Temporal Equalization (TQ), single-amplified CCX products deliver impressive LF directional control, improved intelligibility, and enhanced sonic accuracy in lighter and more compact enclosures than those with offset drivers.” Both the CCX 8in and 15in models provide 7dB of LF attenuation in the rear hemisphere.